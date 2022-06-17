Subscribe to 💙TheVaxInjuredLounge💙w/ Lyndsey, RN💙

~>Vax injured<~ 💥Registered Nurse💥 💙prior college athlete💙 JUSTKEEPSWIMMING Here to advocate, educate, & bring awareness to those who have suffered a vax injury or death from the C19 jab and to tell my personal injury journey! “JUST KEEP SWIMMING”