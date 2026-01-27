VAERS update
was reading my vaers report yesterday and i noticed they added this to the bottom
;)
“based on the information in this case, an association between the reported events and the suspected drug CANNOT BE RULED OUT”
Lets go!
Full report
Full report
Hi Lyndsey, you might have told us before, but do you know the Lot numbers of your first 2 Jabs?
Your 3rd Jab was FH8027
Pfizer admits to LER
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/pfizer-is-building-a-database-of