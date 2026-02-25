You ask how im still alive?

Beats me. I ask the same thing!

There’s only ONE reason why I’m still here trying to save & help as many lives as possible, Florence Nightingale Style, & that reason is GOD, & I highly suggest you get to know him

As a nurse I’ve seen things that science could never explain & I smile & chuckle bc it’s the BIG man upstairs & boy does he have a sense of humor

Yall are gonna learn one day-I know what I’m talking about bc he is working through me, he’s also working through you, he’s working through all of us - if you can’t feel it then I need you to ask him into your heart and ask for guidance bc we are in the thick of a spiritual battle

We must Shine our LIGHTS TOGETHER to cast out this evil darkness we are currently facing

“the truth is like a lion. you don’t have to defend it. let it loose. it defends itself.”