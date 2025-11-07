💙TheVaxInjuredLounge💙w/ Lyndsey, RN💙

💙TheVaxInjuredLounge💙w/ Lyndsey, RN💙

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AussieManDust's avatar
AussieManDust
10m

God Complex meets Death Cult; post Capitalist philathropaths finance orgiastic nihilism. Politicians know nary a fuck. Le Boobeoise sez "huh".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
19m

There are Hundreds of peer-reviewed papers on PubMed covering CCR5 and Endotoxin hitting multiple organs.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/epigenetics-of-endotoxin-poisoning

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyndsey Nicole House, RN
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture