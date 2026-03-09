March 7, 2026 by Debbie Moon, MSc

Key takeaways:

• Active T cells are an integral part of the body’s defense against pathogens & cancer

• Chronic, persistent stimulation can cause T cells to go into a state of exhaustion, no longer functioning well enough to protect the body



• T cell exhaustion can occur in cancer, immunotherapy, HIV, hepatitis C, & long Covid/ME/CFS or vaccine injury



• Genetic variants play a role in susceptibility to T cell exhaustion



• In some cases, T cell exhaustion can be reversed by providing the T cells with the right nutrients & blocking the checkpoints

What is T cell exhaustion, & why is it important?

T cells are a cornerstone of your immune system’s ability to respond to pathogens & cancer

They are a type of white blood cell (lymphocyte) that is part of the adaptive immune response

T cell exhaustion is the state in which T cells lose their ability to function effectively

This can be caused by prolonged exposure to a persistent antigen, such as from a chronic infection, or due to fighting cancer

Background on T cells:

T cells are a type of white blood cell, & there are multiple types of T cells:[ref]

• Cytotoxic T (CD8+) cells:

These cells kill cells that are infected with bacteria or viruses



They also kill cancerous tumor cells



Cytotoxic T cells are also called CD8+ cells due to a CD8 receptor on their membranes



• Helper T (CD4+) cells:

Helper T cells don’t directly kill cells, but instead signal to cytotoxic T cells, B cells, & macrophages that a response is needed



They are also called CD4+ cells because they have a CD4 receptor



• Regulatory T (T regs) cells:

T regs help keep healthy cells from being attacked by the immune system & help to keep CD8+ T cells from being overactive

How T cells are activated:

Naive T cells are produced in the spleen & circulate until activated by antigens

Antigens are molecules from viruses, bacteria, allergens, or cancer cells, & they are presented on the surface of antigen-presenting cells

Antigens activate naive T cells in a process requiring multiple signals to be present

• Antigen presentation: Antigen-presenting cells are immune cells that process foreign substances (e.g. part of a virus, bacterium, or protein) & display the peptide on the cell surface, signaling danger to the rest of the immune system Antigen-presenting cells include macrophages and B cells.[ref] CD4+ (helper) T cells recognize antigens presented by MHC class II molecules, which include HLA-DQ, HLA-DR, & HLA-DP. CD8+ (cytotoxic) T cells recognize antigens presented by MHC class I molecules

• Costimulation: Along with the antigen, a costimulatory binding protein is also needed & usually found on the antigen-presenting cell An interaction occurs between CD28 on the T cell and a ligand on the antigen-presenting cell (e.g. CD80, CD86)

• Inflammatory cytokines: Cytokine signaling is also involved Interleukin 2 (IL-2) binds to the IL-2 receptor on the T cell IL-15 & IL-7 also increase the proliferation of naive T cells In addition, IL-12 can stimulate the proliferation of CD8+ T cells when antigen levels are low.[ref] (IL-2 genes, IL-15 genes)

• Glutamate receptors: A 2025 study adds in a little more detail on CD8+ T cell activation Glutamate receptors (GluA3 & mGluR1) & glutamate transporters on T cells are involved in activation of the full CD8+ T cell response.[ref] (Glutamate receptor genes)

With all these signals, the naive T cell will undergo rapid cell division & differentiate into effector (active) T cells that fight off the pathogen.[ref]

After the stimulus is gone, memory T cells develop & reside at low levels for life so that if the antigen is encountered again, a swift activation of the T cell immune response can happen

• Timing:

T cell activation occurs over the course of 1-2 weeks when you have an acute infection or have had a vaccination

T cell exhaustion: Causes & stages:

T cell exhaustion is the term for the state in which T cells are no longer able to proliferate in response to antigen & costimulatory signals

Exhaustion is the result of prolonged antigenic stimulation along with inflammatory signals

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9538155/

Much of the initial research about T cell exhaustion came out of HIV & hepatitis C research in the 90s

Persistent viral infections & prolonged antigen exposure eventually cause T cell exhaustion, leading to vulnerability to opportunistic pathogens, such as pneumonia or skin infections, in the case of HIV.[ref][ref]

Persistent stimulation:

T cell exhaustion occurs with chronic antigen stimulation, which can be caused by:

• Persistent, active infections, including hepatitis C, hepatitis B, HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, some long Covid[ref]



• Certain types of cancer or immunotherapy



• Repeated Covid mRNA vaccination[ref][ref][ref]



• Initial stages of some autoimmune diseases[ref]

Checkpoints upregulated to put the brakes on:

After chronic activation, the CD8+ T cells eventually move into an altered state, with a sustained upregulation of inhibitory checkpoint receptors, such as PD-1, TIM3, CTLA-4, & LAG-3, that put the brakes on the T cells’ activity (more details below)

This state of T cell exhaustion then decreases your body’s ability to fight off cancer or infections

In cancer, T cell exhaustion can lead to immune escape, cancer progression, & metastasis.[ref][ref]

How long is ‘chronic’ when it comes to antigen exposure?

Studies in mice show that antigen exposure for 1-2 weeks allows activated T cells to turn into T memory cells, but antigen exposure for 2-4 weeks leads to T cell exhaustion.[ref]

2-4 weeks of antigen –> T cell exhaustion

While CD8+ T cell exhaustion is the primary problem & the focus of most studies, CD4+ T cells (T helper, T regs) can also suffer exhaustion & contribute to the problem in cancer.[ref]

Two hits:

Persistent antigen plus hypoxia & mitochondrial dysfunction

A 2022 study showed that chronic stimulation alone wasn’t usually sufficient to cause T cell exhaustion in cancer

However, hypoxia, along with antigen stimulation, did cause T cell exhaustion, in conjunction with high levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) from dysfunctional mitochondria

What’s interesting here is that the study showed that reducing hypoxia & reducing T cell ROS could reverse the exhaustion state.[ref]

In chronic infections, T cells lose mitochondrial energy function as a step towards the exhaustion state

High levels of ROS from mitochondrial dysfunction then cause cellular stress and damage to the T cells

Mitophagy is how damaged mitochondria are cleared out, & promoting mitophagy may help to rescue T cells before they become terminally exhausted.[ref]

Progressive state of T cell exhaustion:

T cell exhaustion seems like it is more like a dimmer switch than an automatic shutoff

There are levels of the state of exhaustion, & most of the time, there is still some residual activity & immune response from the T cells

They are just under-responsive.[ref]

Conditions with T cell exhaustion:

Cancer & cancer immunotherapy are the most common causes of T cell exhaustion

If you are fighting cancer, talk with your doctor about how to best support your immune system

Persistent HIV or chronic hepatitis C viral infections may also cause T cell exhaustion – again, talk with your doctor for the best path forward here

Beyond cancer & HIV, let’s take a look at other causes & conditions that involve CD8+ T cell exhaustion

mRNA Vaccination & T cell exhaustion:

I mentioned above that long-term viral infections that cause persistent antigen production are a primary cause of T cell exhaustion

This raises the question:

If mRNA vaccination causes persistent antigen production in some people, can it cause T cell exhaustion?

While initial estimates from the Infectious Disease Society of America estimated that the mRNA spike protein fragments would last for a few weeks, early clinical studies show that the spike protein circulates for a month to six months.[ref]

The Yale LISTEN study of patients with post-vaccination syndrome showed persistently elevated levels of antigen production for several years after vaccination

(I was a participant in this study)

Participants with persistent antigen production had a significantly higher proportion of exhausted CD8+ T cells compared to controls

Post-vaccination syndrome in this study was characterized by “exercise intolerance, excessive fatigue, numbness, brain fog, neuropathy, insomnia, palpitations, myalgia, tinnitus or humming in ears, headache, burning sensations, & dizziness”. [ref – preprint]

A study of 16 adolescents & young adults with myocarditis after covid vaccination showed that they had “markedly elevated levels of full-length spike protein” that persisted unbound by antibodies.[ref]

To be clear:

Most individuals who received Covid vaccinations will not have T cell exhaustion

There is heterogeneity in the amount of mRNA in the vaccine lots & in the immune response

A Canadian study of 76 adults showed that the group as a whole did not have a statistically significant increase in T cell exhaustion after three or four covid shots

However, the elderly adults (mean age of 84) included in the study did show elevated T cell exhaustion markers following the third & fourth shots.[ref]

Another study in cancer patients showed that some patients had a good response to the Covid booster, while approximately 30% of the cancer patients showed increased numbers of exhausted T cells after the third shot.[ref]

ME/CFS & T cell exhaustion:

Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a debilitating disease that causes post-exertional malaise, cognitive changes, pain, flu-like symptoms, orthostatic intolerance, & fatigue

A 2024 study that analyzed T cell subsets found T cell exhaustion to be common in ME/CFS patients.[ref]

Prior research had also shown that CD8+ T cells had metabolic reprogramming indicative of T cell exhaustion.[ref][ref][ref]

While it is easy to jump to the conclusion that T cell exhaustion could be the ultimate cause of ME/CFS, note that in addition to CD8+ T cell exhaustion, other changes in immune cells, including natural killer cells, have been found in ME/CFS

T cell exhaustion may be part of a broader picture or a consequence rather than a cause

Long Covid & T cell exhaustion:

Long Covid is a heterogeneous condition, with some individuals reporting fatigue, post-exertional malaise, POTS, brain fog, & unrefreshing sleep, which are symptoms similar to ME/CFS

Multiple studies have shown that a portion of long Covid patients have T cell changes that indicate T cell exhaustion

Moreover, one study showed that when treatment improved CD8+ T cell function, self-reported symptom severity decreased by over 50%. [ref][ref][ref]

Similar to ME/CFS, CD8+ T cell exhaustion may be just part of what is going on with the immune system changes in long Covid

The systemic elevation of inflammatory cytokines interacts with both T cell exhaustion & also mast cell activation, which then feeds back with continued release of inflammatory mediators from the activated mast cells

Mast cells are integral to T cell regulation.[ref][ref]

Notably, while CD8+ T cell exhaustion was seen in long Covid patients at 3 & 8 months post-infection, by 24 months, many of the long covid patients had T cells return to a more normal type & reported that their quality of life & health had improved.[ref]

COPD & lung disorders:

Studies show that individuals with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) have altered levels of different types of T cells, & they are likely to have T cell exhaustion, T cell senescence, & reduced T cell levels

A study of lung tissue samples from COPD patients showed increased PD-1, indicating T cell exhaustion, compared to controls

A 2025 study showed that COPD lung tissue exhibited marked CD8+ T cell exhaustion markers. [ref][ref][ref]

When looking at how COPD develops, researchers found that there is a threshold reached with increasing T cell dysfunction prior to COPD being diagnosed

For many people, smoking is the triggering chronic stimulation event for COPD

Animal studies show that exposure to cigarette smoke significantly increases TIM-3, an inhibitor of active T cells, & thus promotes an exhausted T cell state along with immune dysfunction.[ref][ref]

Chronic allergic asthma, in animal studies, also causes T cell exhaustion.[ref]

Heart failure:

A 2026 study showed that patients with dilated cardiomyopathy have elevated inflammatory cytokines, proliferation of CD4+ & CD8+ T-cells, & T cell exhaustion.[ref]

Aging & T cell exhaustion:

With advanced age, immune function declines

Part of this decline involves a reduced T cell response due to cellular senescence in T cells, but this can also be accompanied by increased T cell exhaustion due to the combination of co-stimulatory molecules & mitochondrial dysfunction, causing increased ROS. [ref]

Hemochromatosis (iron overload):

Dysregulation of iron absorption can cause excess iron in the body, which is highly reactive

Excess iron gets stored in organs & tissues in hemochromatosis, which causes oxidative stress in the cells

A 2025 study shows that T cell exhaustion also occurs at a high rate in patients with hemochromatosis

While oxidative stress is likely an additive factor, the researchers also found that higher iron levels inhibited the enzymes that help turn off T cell activation.[ref]

Related article: Hemochromatosis and HFE mutations

Consequences of T cell exhaustion:

T cell exhaustion poses problems for both immune function & overall health

Drain on energy:

Constant T cell activation with antigens is energetically expensive for the body

The spleen is where T cells are activated, & the spleen is one of the most energy-demanding organs (higher even than the brain)

Activated T cells require a lot of energy and use a large amount of glucose, amino acids, & fatty acids

(More on this in the Lifehacks section)[ref] [ref][ref]

Cancer survival:

In cancer immunotherapy, CD8+ T cell exhaustion leads to a poor response & reduced survival

Viral reactivation:

In severe Covid patients with T cell exhaustion, reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), cytomegalovirus, & herpes simplex virus has been noted

Related article: Epstein-Barr virus

Opportunistic infections:

Bacteria, fungi, & viruses are around & present in us all the time

Without active cytotoxic T cells, these pathogens can get out of control

For example, T cell exhaustion can lead to Candida overgrowth.[ref]

Related article: Candida – host genetic susceptibility

Autoimmune diseases:

T cell exhaustion is also found in some people with autoimmune diseases

Studies of patients who had long-term remission with lupus showed that T cell exhaustion may play a beneficial role in maintaining remission

Other studies also show better outcomes in autoimmunity with T cell exhaustion

In type 1 diabetes, CD8+ T cells can kill pancreatic islet β cells

T cell exhaustion in type 1 diabetes slows the rate of progression.[ref][ref]

However, there isn’t always a clear direction in T cell function

For example, in rheumatoid arthritis, reduced T cell function in synovial fluid suggests disease-specific differences or stage-dependent variations in T cell exhaustion. [ref]

Regulators of T cell response: Checkpoints prevent excess T cell activity

Active cytotoxic T cell response needs to be kept under control to prevent excess cell death or the targeting of healthy cells (e.g. prevent autoimmune diseases)

It’s a balance between mounting a robust T cell response against cancer or viral infections while avoiding excessive or off-target responses

Let’s take a look at the genes & receptors that regulate whether a CD8+ T cell is active or has moved into an exhausted state

This will give you the background to understand the genotype report section below

PD-1 (Programmed cell death protein 1, PDCP1 gene):

PD-1 is a regulatory receptor on T cells that, when stimulated, sends an inhibitory signal to block T cell activation & reduce proliferation

Cancer cells can upregulate the ligand for PD-1, preventing T cell activation & allowing cancer cells to survive

In cancer treatment, PD-1 blockade can stimulate T cell responses to eliminate cancerous cells

Drugs that block the interaction between PD-1 & its ligands are a major class of cancer immunotherapy

However, PD-1 also plays an important role in keeping T cells under control in healthy organs

For example, in the pancreas, PD-1 prevents autoimmune attack on beta cells, thus preventing type 1 diabetes. [ref][ref]

TIM3 (T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-containing protein 3):

TIM3 is a receptor expressed on the surface of T cells & myeloid cells

It can act as an activating or inhibitory receptor, but in the context of activated T cells, TIM3 helps to inhibit an overactive inflammatory T cell response, particularly in autoimmune diseases

However, in chronic viral infection or cancer, TIM3 contributes to T cell exhaustion.[ref]

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10991702/

CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4):

CTLA4 is another negative regulator of the immune system

Again, it is like a brake on the immune response when it is expressed on activated T cells

Higher levels of CTLA4 are associated with an increased risk of T cell exhaustion & worse cancer prognosis.[ref]

Lower levels of CTLA4 are associated with an increased risk of some autoimmune diseases, although it isn’t always straightforward.[ref][ref]

LAG-3 (Lymphocyte-activation gene 3):

LAG-3 is a cell surface receptor on T cells that regulates T cell response, acting as a brake or checkpoint

This receptor is expressed on both CD4+ & CD8+ T cells

However, excessive LAG-3 activation can cause T cell exhaustion

LAG-3 inhibitors are an active area of research for cancer immunotherapy, & one LAG-3 inhibitor has been approved for melanoma in combination with other immunotherapies.[ref][ref]

TOX:

TOX is a transcription factor that turns on & off genes in mature CD8+ T cells

Researchers in 2019 discovered that TOX is a critical part of the epigenetic changes that occur in exhausted T cells

Essentially, the TOX transcription factor turns on the inhibitors, LAG-3 & PD-1

TOX also increases IL-10.[ref][ref]

IL-10 (interleukin 10):

IL-10 is a regulatory cytokine that puts the brakes on the immune response, preventing excess tissue damage during inflammation

Elevated IL-10 levels are associated with T cell exhaustion, & blockade of the IL-10 receptor can restore T cell function in a viral infection

However, IL-10’s role in cancer-related T cell exhaustion appears to differ, & reduced IL-10 levels may impair cancer immunotherapy outcomes.[ref][ref]

ADRB1 (β1-adrenergic receptor):

β1-adrenergic signaling through ADRB1 has recently been identified as having a role in T cell exhaustion

The ADRB1 receptor is activated by stress hormones, such as norepinephrine

Chronic ADRB1 stimulation in T cells can promote exhaustion by increasing expression of inhibitory receptors

Research shows that beta blockers, which are medications that block the ADRB1 receptor, may have potential in T cell exhaustion in cancer immunotherapy.[ref]

Epigenetic changes:

In addition to the checkpoint changes that drive T cell exhaustion, epigenetic changes occur that can eventually prevent T cells from being reinvigorated by checkpoint inhibitors.[ref]

While epigenetic changes are not covered in depth here, they represent an important additional dimension of T cell exhaustion

Let’s shift gears & look at the genetic variants that can increase the odds of T cell exhaustion at a lower threshold

Lifehacks: Solutions for T cell Exhaustion

This section covers some of the natural solutions that may help with T cell exhaustion

If you are dealing with cancer or a serious condition, consult your doctor about any supplements before starting them

Ask about pharmaceutical immunotherapy products that are stronger with more robust results for significant T cell exhaustion

Reversing T cell exhaustion is accomplished by blocking the checkpoints, such as TIM3, PD-1, & CTLA4, while also providing the metabolism-related compounds needed for the T cells to thrive energetically & have healthy mitochondrial function.[ref]

A three-pronged approach to addressing T cell exhaustion with natural supplements includes:[ref]

• Promote mitochondrial function & reduce ROS in T cells • Natural checkpoint inhibitors to prevent exhaustion state • Meet the bioenergetic needs of T cells

1) Promoting mitochondrial function:

To reiterate – T cell exhaustion involves continued antigen exposure along with excessive ROS from mitochondrial dysfunction

Mitochondrial support may help reverse early-stage T cell exhaustion.[ref][ref]

Urolithin A:

A 2025 study shows that supplemental urolithin A in the form of MitoTempo increased mitochondrial health & specifically moved T cells to a less exhausted state in older adults

This study builds on previous research demonstrating improved mitochondrial function with urolithin A supplementation.[ref]

Related article: Urolithin A Supplementation and Diet

Cysteine, N-Acetylcysteine, or Glutathione:

Recent research shows that limiting cysteine, which is essential for glutathione production, accelerates T cell exhaustion by exacerbating mitochondrial dysfunction

Excess ROS exacerbates the problems from constant antigen stimulation, but cysteine (from NAC) increases glutathione production, which can neutralize the excess ROS.[ref][ref]

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is readily available as a supplement & is converted to cysteine in the body

Direct glutathione supplementation is another available option

Related article: Glutathione, genetics, and antioxidant production

Nicotinamide riboside & NMN:

NAD+ plays an integral role in mitochondrial energy production, & providing nicotinamide riboside or NMN may help to shore up the NAD+ availability in T cells.[ref]

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) & NMN are readily available as supplements

Related article: NAD, NR, NMN, and genetics

Nicotinamide (Niacin):

Supplementing with nicotinamide has also been shown in cell studies to reduce T cell exhaustion.[ref]

Nicotinamide has to be converted to NAD+, so NR or NMN may give a faster or more robust response

Metformin:

Metformin, a diabetes medication, affects mitochondrial health by promoting mitophagy & may benefit T cell exhaustion.[ref]

Talk with your doctor about whether this would be right for you

2) Natural checkpoint inhibitors:

The following compounds have been shown in research to block or inhibit PD-1 or TIM-3

Vitamin D3:

Higher vitamin D3 levels correlate with lower levels of T cell exhaustion & lower PD-1 & TIM-3 levels

Active vitamin D (1α,25(OH)₂D₃) inhibits PD-1 gene expression in studies

Rocaltrol, a prescription oral version of active vitamin D, reduces TIM-3 & PD-1 & partially reverses T cell exhaustion in cancer immunotherapy. [ref]

The VDR receptor is activated by active vitamin D3 & controls gene expression of PD-1 & TIM-3 levels

Related article: Vitamin D, VDR, and genetics

Probiotics:

In a study involving patients with colorectal carcinoma & a mouse model, probiotic (Bifidobacterium) administration was shown to downregulate the expression of the T cell exhaustion marker PD-1 on CD8+ T cells

Another study showed that Lactobacillus johnsonii helped with T cell exhaustion through interaction with PD-1.[ref][ref]

Luteolin & Apigenin:

These related flavonoids have been shown in studies to inhibit the binding of cancer cells to PD-1, blocking the inhibition of CD8+ T cells.[ref][ref]

The research on this applies to cancer-related T cell exhaustion

Related article: Luteolin studies: antihistamine, brain fog

Note that luteolin can inhibit COMT, so people with slow COMT function may want to be alert for side effects or chose a different supplement

EGCG (green tea):

EGCG is a phytochemical found in green tea

It has been shown in cell & animal studies to reduce interferon-gamma-induced PD-L1 expression, which is one way that EGCG reduces cancer risk.[ref]

Curcumin:

Animal & cell studies show that curcumin also reduces PD-1 activation in cancer & may help to prevent T cell exhaustion in cancer immunotherapy

Studies also show that curcumin may also interact with CLTA4.[ref][ref]

Resveratrol:

Several studies point to resveratrol, a polyphenol found in grapes, acting as a PD-1 inhibitor (or inducing PD-L1).[ref]

Related article: Resveratrol studies, genes, bioavailability

Resveratrol plus copper:

A clinical trial in glioblastoma patients looked at the effects of a tablet containing 5.6 mg of resveratrol and 560 mg of copper, taken 4 times per day on an empty stomach for 11 days

The results showed positive effects on T cell checkpoints, including CTLA-4 & PD-1.[ref]

This is a notable trial showing that the careful timing & dosing of these two antioxidants prior to tumor resection promoted autophagy & reduced oxidative stress — & also reduced T cell checkpoint protein expression

Note that the resveratrol plus copper clinical trial is very specific to the type of cancer, dosing, timing before surgery, etc

It is included as an example showing that resveratrol & copper may affect checkpoint expression, not as a broad recommendation

Other trials also show that resveratrol affects PD-1 activation.[ref][ref]

Alpha-ketoglutarate:

In a trial involving melanoma patients along with animal models of melanoma, researchers found that alpha-ketoglutarate supplementation helped to upregulate & stabilize PD-1 expression.[ref]

Related article: Alpha-ketoglutarate

Serine/Glycine restricted diet:

A phase I study involving a serine- & glycine-restricted diet for colon cancer showed that it helped to prevent the tumor cells from lactylating PD-1

The end result was better CD8+ T cell function for combating the colon cancer [ref]

Note that this was specific to the type of cancer & should only be done in conjunction with your doctor’s help

3) Meeting T Cell Bioenergetic Needs:

Activated T cells use a lot of energy (glucose & fatty acids) & amino acids

A lack of cellular energy is part of what moves cytotoxic T cells to the exhausted state

L-Arginine:

In 2016, researchers discovered that arginine, a semi-essential amino acid, is a key limiting factor for T cell metabolism

Without sufficient intracellular arginine, T cells are more likely to move to the exhausted state. [ref]

Arginine is semi-essential in that the body usually can produce enough of it, except in times of stress, such as when ill or when burned

It is also found in some foods

Additionally, arginine is produced by specific bacteria in the gut microbiome & absorbed into the body

Avoiding sucralose to increase arginine:

A 2025 study determined that regularly consuming sucralose, a sugar alternative found in diet drinks & Splenda, caused changes to the composition of the gut microbiome

These changes then resulted in lower levels of arginine being produced

Researchers found that for patients on immunotherapy for cancer, response to the treatment (& beating the cancer) was much less likely when sucralose was consumed regularly — with the connection being that arginine wasn’t available for the CD8+ T cells to kill the cancer cells

If you are undergoing T cell treatment for cancer, I would highly encourage you to read this study

The role of the gut microbiome in arginine production literally was the difference between living or sucumbing to melanoma.[ref]

Uridine:

A 2025 study found that uridine suppresses tumor growth by boosting CD8+ T cell production & reducing PD1 expression

Uridine is one of the nucleotide bases found in RNA

It is available as a supplement & is found in foods such as liver, yeast, tomatoes, & broccoli. [ref]

Methionine, protein-rich foods:

In cancer immunotherapy, early methionine supplementation helps to prevent T cell exhaustion.[ref]

Methionine is an amino acid that is present in almost all protein-rich foods

Getting sufficient protein is important for T cell function

Thiamine:

Thiamine (vitamin B1) is another nutritional factor required for optimal T cell function

While not the limiting factor for most people, studies show that thiamine deficiency can cause T cell dysfunction [ref]

Rare genetic mutations can significantly impact your need for thiamine

Check your thiamine genes here.

Creatine:

Recent research studies also show that creatine can help to meet the bioenergetic needs of T cells

In mice, adding creatine helped T cells to fight cancer.[ref]

Note that arginine is a precursor for creatine, so supplemental creatine may free up arginine, & supplemental arginine may increase creatine

Related article: Creatine studies

β-hydroxybutyrate:

When the body switches to using fatty acids for fuel, such as when on a low-carb, ketogenic diet or during fasting, the mitochondria use β-hydroxybutyrate for energy

β-hydroxybutyrate is also readily available as a supplement

Preliminary studies show that β-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) supplements improve CAR T cell function in fighting cancer

In healthy humans, BHB supplementation improved peripheral T cell function. [ref]

A 2025 animal study failed to show that calorie restriction, which promotes ketone body oxidation, improved the anti-tumor T cell response & reduced T cell exhaustion.[ref]

Promoting the formation of naive T cells:

While most of the solutions here have focused on reversing the state of exhaustion, at some point, the exhausted T cells may not recover

Instead, promoting autophagy & then the production of new naive T cells may be a better option if T cell exhaustion has gone on too long

Specialized Pro-resolving Mediators (SPMs):

SPMs are pro-resolving lipid mediators that are essential for the resolution of inflammation

They also play a role in modulating the adaptive immune response

Researchers have found that resolvins, which are one type of SPM, promote the formation of certain types of naive T cells for regulating the immune response.[ref]

Related article: Specialized Pro-resolving Mediators (SPMs):

IL-15 & IL-7:

Two cytokines, IL-15 & IL-7, increase the proliferation of naive T cells

In addition, IL-12 can stimulate the proliferation of CD8+ T cells when antigen levels are low.[ref]

One new way that immunotherapy is being boosted in cancer is IL-15 in a medication called ANKTIVA

It is now in clinical trials for long Covid.[ref]

Related article: IL-15 genes

