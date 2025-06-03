Spike, DNA Integration, & CANCER, OH MY!

TheVaxInjuredLounge:💜🐭 w/ Host: Lyndsey, RN Podcast

~>Vax injured RN<~ prior college athlete

Here to advocate, educate, & bring awareness to those who have suffered a vax injury or death from the C19 jab and to tell my personal injury journey!

“JUST KEEP SWIMMING”

~>Vax injured RN<~ prior college athlete Here to advocate, educate, & bring awareness to those who have suffered a vax injury or death from the C19 jab and to tell my personal injury journey! “JUST KEEP SWIMMING”