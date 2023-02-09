💙TheVaxInjuredLounge💙w/ Lyndsey, RN💙

💙TheVaxInjuredLounge💙w/ Lyndsey, RN💙

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
Mar 7, 2023

That's great news. I highly recommend drinking 2 cups of pineneedle tea a day. Also taking pinebark extract in tablet form helped also. Stick to a low/no carb diet that is anti-inflammatory (no sugar/yeast/gluten) and fast at least once a week.

Reply
Share
MN's avatar
MN
Feb 24, 2023

Progress is PROGRESS!

Keep up the good work!!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lyndsey Nicole House, RN · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture