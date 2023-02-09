Progress report
Hair , eyebrows and eyelashes are coming back in and I’ve gained my weight back to my baseline of 135. My body is finally healing. Still having trouble with shortness of breath on exertion, high heart rate upon standing and my MCAS and POTS syndrome symptoms with joint pain and swelling. I’m probably about 40-50% functional on a good day with there being 3-4 good days a week. Lots of pacing and rest is needed and I get fatigued quickly. Wanted to update on my progress thus far!
That's great news. I highly recommend drinking 2 cups of pineneedle tea a day. Also taking pinebark extract in tablet form helped also. Stick to a low/no carb diet that is anti-inflammatory (no sugar/yeast/gluten) and fast at least once a week.
Progress is PROGRESS!
Keep up the good work!!