March 8, 2026 by Debbie Moon, MSc

Key takeaways:

• POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) is a problem with how the autonomic nervous system regulates heart rate, causing it to increase suddenly when standing



Genetic variants can make you more susceptible to the condition, & understanding your genes can help you target the right therapy



Genes linked to POTS include HLA genes, SLC6A2 (norepinephrine transporter), GNB3, & NOS3 (nitric oxide synthase)



Epigenetic modifications, especially those affecting the norepinephrine transporter, are also associated with POTS

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS): Background Science, Dysautonomia

POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) is a problem with how your autonomic nervous system regulates heart rate when you change position, such as going from lying down to standing up

It is classified as a type of dysautonomia, or a dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system

The change in heart rate & the autonomic function gives rise to several symptoms, including fatigue, brain fog, and shaking, in addition to lightheadedness when standing up

Doctors define POTS as:

• A heart rate increase of 30 BPM within the first 10 minutes of standing for adults (40 BPM for children & teens)



• Or an increase in heart rate to over 120 BPM within the first 10 minutes of standing[ref]



These requirements define POTS as long as the person doesn’t have orthostatic hypotension, a condition where blood pressure initially drops when standing

The Dysautonomia International website explains that POTS impacts 3 million people in the US & more around the world

Symptoms of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome:

POTS symptoms defined in research studies include[ref][ref][ref][ref][ref]:

• fatigue

• headaches

• brain fog

• lightheaded

• fainting

• vertigo

• heart palpitations

• chest pain • exercise intolerance

• shaking

• cold hands & feet

• abdominal pain

• nausea

• bloating

• nerve pain

• diarrhea

• constipation

• bladder problems



POTS symptoms are often made worse by heat stress

What happens to blood pressure when standing up?

When someone who does not have POTS stands up, the body goes through a series of regulatory changes that alter heart rate

Because blood pressure & heart rate regulation are automatic, we aren’t even aware that they are taking place

• Upon standing, gravity causes blood to go from the chest to the lower abdomen and legs



• Within the first 30 seconds of standing, there is a fluid shift between the blood vessels & the space in between the cells



• This change in blood volume causes receptors in the heart to be activated & alters the heart’s stroke volume



• All of this causes the heart rate to increase just a little bit normally



• It also alters blood pressure slightly (decreased systolic BP, increased diastolic BP).[ref]



Thus, when standing up, a slight increase in heart rate & BP is normal

What happens when a person with POTS stands up?

There are a couple of different scenarios of what is happening in people with POTS (more details below)

But generally, POTS can be caused by low blood volume or by the blood vessels in the legs not constricting enough.[ref]

• Reduced blood volume: If the person with POTS is hypovolemic , with reduced blood volume, they usually have an elevated heart rate even when at rest



This heart rate elevation worsens upon sitting or standing, & the heart rate increases substantially



• Not enough vasoconstriction: For someone with reduced vasoconstriction in the legs, the heart rate increases dramatically to maintain normal blood pressure



This increase could be worsened in high-heat conditions, causing more blood to flow to the skin.[ref]

Theories on the underlying causes of POTS:

Research points to several theories on what causes POTS, & it is likely that the individual causes of the symptoms can be different for different people

Let’s look at a couple of the different systems that regulate heart rate & blood pressure, & then we will dive into some of the known causes of dysfunction in these systems

The autonomic nervous system & blood regulation:

POTS is usually classified as a type of dysautonomia

Essentially, dysautonomia means a dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system

It is a catch-all term, with several chronic conditions falling under the umbrella of dysautonomia.[ref]

The autonomic nervous system controls involuntary functions in the body, including heart rate, blood pressure, & the motility of the digestive tract

Blood pressure is tightly regulated through the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (called RAAS)

The RAAS system balances out the volume of blood by regulating sodium & water levels

In the kidneys, this system can either increase sodium reabsorption or water reabsorption to alter blood volume in the body

(More water kept in the bloodstream = more blood volume.)[ref]

Angiotensin system and POTS:

For some people, the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system is involved in POTS

When RAAS dysfunction is involved in causing POTS, there can be an increase in plasma angiotensin II

This increase causes an imbalance in blood volume due to the kidneys not retaining enough sodium

Additionally, some researchers have found that there is inadequate ACE2 activity.[ref][ref]

Vasoconstriction & POTS:

Vasoconstriction is the tightening (constriction) of blood vessels, which increases blood pressure

This is controlled by the sympathetic nervous system

Some people with POTS have issues with the sympathetic nervous system not working correctly in the feet & legs

When standing up, it can result in insufficient vasoconstriction (e.g., blood vessels are too relaxed)

As a result, blood pools in the legs & feet, as well as the abdominal cavity

The lack of vasoconstriction & the pooling of blood then kick the heart into high gear, pumping hard to make up for the lack of blood flow.[ref]

Sympathetic nervous system, NET, medications, & POTS:

Hyperadrenergic

One branch of the autonomic nervous system is the sympathetic nervous system (fight-or-flight response)

The activation of the sympathetic nervous system releases norepinephrine

Norepinephrine (aka noradrenaline) functions as a neurotransmitter & a stress hormone in the body

Adrenergic system & POTS:

A subset of people with POTS have what is known as the ‘hyperadrenergic’ form

When these people stand, their bodies release an excess of norepinephrine

It can cause heart palpitations, tremors, rapid heartbeat, feeling anxious, & increased blood pressure

Some patients with hyperadrenergic POTS also get headaches upon standing [ref][ref]

Alternatively, instead of releasing excess norepinephrine, the body may not clear out the normal norepinephrine quickly enough

Or both could occur together

Norepinephrine transporter, autonomic nervous system:

Alterations in the norepinephrine transporter (NET) can cause reduced clearance of norepinephrine, leaving the sympathetic nervous system in a state of excessive activation

Norepinephrine is the primary signaling neurotransmitter in the autonomic nervous system, where it controls heart rate

When norepinephrine is released into the synapse between neurons, the amount of norepinephrine available there is controlled by the norepinephrine transporter, NET.[ref]

In POTS, research points to an excess of norepinephrine signaling, & this could be due to decreased NET activity, essentially allowing too much norepinephrine to remain in the synapse

Both rare mutations & more common gene variants that code for the norepinephrine transporter (SLC6A2 gene) are linked to POTS

Additionally, common medications can be NET inhibitors, such as some tricyclic antidepressants & certain ADHD medications.[ref]

Medications that impact NET may be helpful in POTS

For example, atomoxetine (Strattera) is an ADHD medication that targets the norepinephrine transporter

In a clinical trial, it has been shown to significantly increase the standing heart rate in POTS patients.[ref]

Note that this may not be a good option for everyone

An animal study showed that atomoxetine increased histamine levels (in the brain).[ref]

Epigenetic changes & POTS:

Research points towards epigenetic modification of the SLC6A2 gene as a cause of POTS

Epigenetic changes are ways that genes can be turned off (or on) for transcription

In this case, the researchers think that epigenetic markers decrease the availability of the norepinephrine transporter in POTS.[ref]

Autoimmune involvement in POTS:

Research shows that for some people, POTS can be due to an autoimmune attack on either the adrenergic system or the renin-angiotensin system.[ref][ref]

Both systems are important in heart rate & blood flow

For example, a small study in 2018 found that most patients with POTS in their study had angiotensin II type 1 receptor antibodies (IgG) as well as adrenergic activation, showing an autoimmune activation of that receptor

Interestingly, losartan, a commonly used hypertension medication that acts on the angiotensin II receptor, reduced the receptor activity down to the same levels as the control.[ref]

Another recent study showed that patients with POTS were likely to have autoimmune activity towards the adrenergic receptors (α1 receptor, β2 receptor, cholinergic, & opioid receptor-like 1).[ref]

The α1 & β2 adrenergic receptors are activated by epinephrine & norepinephrine, tying back to the norepinephrine disruption of the autonomic nervous system.[ref]

However, not everyone with POTS has autoimmune activity that interacts with the angiotensin receptors or the adrenergic receptors

So far, we have autonomic dysfunction causing vasoconstriction or alterations to the angiotensin system or adrenergic receptors

But what initiates these changes?

Triggers of POTS:

Researchers have identified several different triggering events that can initiate POTS

Diseases & conditions linked to triggering POTS include:

Let’s dig into the research on a few of these triggers

Can vaccines trigger POTS?

One trigger for POTS for some individuals seems to be certain vaccines given to teens or adults

For example, there are dozens of case reports of POTS shortly following the HPV vaccine

Additionally, several studies followed some women after the HPV shot, finding an increase in dysautonomia & POTS [ref][ref][ref][ref][ref]

Why would an HPV vaccine cause POTS in a minority of people?

Research points to an autoimmune response (adrenergic receptor antibodies) due to molecular mimicry with specific HPV peptides.[ref]

There are a lot of unanswered questions on the links between the HPV vaccine & POTS

Epidemiological studies often don’t find a statistical, population-wide link between the introduction of the HPV vaccine & the number of POTS diagnoses.[ref][ref]

Additionally, some researchers point to media coverage as a cause for any post-vaccination symptom spikes.[ref]

Does long Covid cause POTS?

Interestingly, one of the mechanisms that causes POTS is a disturbance in the renin-angiotensin system, possibly due to inadequate ACE2 activity, which is one of the receptors used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in causing Covid.[ref][ref][ref]

POTS is a common autonomic disorder following Covid & in long Covid.[ref][ref]

Some researchers point to SARS-CoV-2 invading the central nervous system in POTS, while others point to the changes in endothelial function

Yet other research shows that neuroinflammation may be involved in POTS after a Covid infection.[ref][ref]

Multiple case studies also report a new onset of POTS following the Covid mRNA vaccine.[ref][ref][ref]

Related article: Long Covid: Genetics, Multiple Causes, and Possible Solutions

Cervical spine injury in POTS:

Injury to the neck or cervical spine can lead to autonomic dysfunction & POTS

This is an uncommon cause, but multiple case studies show the connection.[ref][ref]

Overlapping conditions: POTS + hEDS + MCAS + ME/CFS

POTS is a syndrome – meaning a collection of symptoms – rather than a specific disease

Thus, multiple diseases or chronic conditions can cause POTS symptoms

While POTS can be a stand-alone diagnosis, there are several conditions that have a high frequency of overlap with POTS

Is POTS Genetic or Inherited?

The big question with POTS, especially in long Covid or other post-viral illnesses, is why some people get it & others do not

Research shows that certain genetic variants increase the susceptibility (or risk) to POTS

There isn’t a single genetic mutation that causes POTS

Rather, POTS is a syndrome that can have its genetic roots in various genes

Understanding where your genetic susceptibility lies may help you find your best treatment options

Genetic mutations linked to POTS:

For many people, an autoimmune condition (adrenergic system, angiotensin II receptor) triggers POTS, & genetic variants can increase the risk of certain autoimmune conditions

The HLA genes code for an important part of our adaptive immune system

They help the body understand what is foreign (bacteria, viruses) & needs to be attacked

They also help the body understand which tissue is ‘self’ and should be left alone by the immune system

One POTS risk factor is an HLA variant that is not included in 23andMe or AncestryDNA data

A study in 2019 identified the HLA-DQB1*0609 serotype as increasing the risk of POTS by over 8-fold.[ref]

Other genetic variants increase susceptibility to POTS in different ways

The genes that have been identified so far by researchers include nitric oxide genes, norepinephrine (noradrenaline) transporters, & the beta2-adrenergic receptor – all of which impact blood volume regulation

Sympathetic nervous system:

The SLC6A2 gene codes for a norepinephrine transporter (NET), which removes norepinephrine from the junction between sympathetic nerves

Norepinephrine transporter impairment is linked to depression, panic disorder, tachycardia, & POTS.[ref]

Rare mutations in the SLC6A2 gene have been strongly linked to POTS, & a more common variant increases susceptibility a little bit

The GNB3 gene codes for part of a G-protein that is involved in signal transduction

It can impact a lot of systems in the body, including metabolism & blood pressure

Specifically, a common variant in GNB2 has been shown to interact with the vagus nerve in regulating blood pressure in pots

This variant causes “enhanced vagal withdrawal of the heart” in relation to POTS.[ref]

Vasoconstriction of blood vessels:

The NOS3 gene codes for endothelial nitric oxide (NO) synthase enzyme, which is essential for relaxing blood vessels

Nitric oxide production in the lining of the blood vessels helps to regulate blood flow

A common genetic variant in the NOS3 gene is protective against POTS

Other NOS3 variants, not included in 23andMe or AncestryDNA data, are also linked to POTS

Epigenetics & POTS:

Epigenetics refers to alterations in how the genetic code is turned on or off for translation

In a nutshell, the nucleus of every cell contains the complete genome, but only certain genes remain essential for that cell to function

Epigenetic markers control how often a gene is translated into its protein

Studies showed that people with POTS were more likely to have epigenetic modifications that reduced the function of the norepinephrine transporter (SLC6A2 gene).[ref][ref]

This goes hand-in-hand with the research showing that people with genetic variants that reduce the function of the SLC6A2 gene are also more susceptible to POTS

Lifehacks for POTS: Diet, supplements, apps, & treatments

Decreasing POTS symptoms:

Research studies show that the following are recommended for POTS, but please talk with your doctor before making any changes – including lifestyle changes

• Increase your fluid intake:



Hypovolemia, or lower levels of blood volume, may be helped, in part, by increasing the amount of water – or electrolyte sports drink – that you consume.[ref]



• Increased sodium intake:



Similar to increasing fluid intake, if your sodium intake is low or your electrolyte balance is off, it can affect blood volume.[ref]



Often, people with POTS are encouraged to drink sports drinks such as Gatorade



• Compression socks:



If your blood pools in your lower extremities, compression socks or compression leggings may help

Mast cell activation & POTS:

Check out the full article on mast cell activation syndrome, along with the lifehacks section there

Reducing mast cell activation through supplements, such as luteolin or quercetin, may help reduce symptoms

Specific interventions with genetic connections:

These genetic connections are theoretical, but they may give you a starting point for talking with your doctor or doing more research

Vagal nerve stimulation:

A clinical trial showed that transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation significantly reduced POTS symptoms compared to a sham (placebo) treatment.[ref]

The GNB3 T allele is associated with an increased risk of POTS & links to vagal nerve stimulation in the heart

Beta-blockers:

Talk with your doctor about whether beta-blockers (β2adrenergic receptor antagonists) are an option for you

Clinical trials show that they are helpful for some people with POTS.[ref]

The ADRB2 gene codes for the beta2-adrenergic receptor & the SLC6A2 gene encodes the norepinephrine transporter

Both may be relevant for beta-blockers [ref]

Increase NOS3:

Reduced nitric oxide activity is associated with POTS for some people [ref]

BH4 (tetrahydrobiopterin) is an essential cofactor for nitric oxide production

Your body naturally produces BH4, & under normal conditions, it gets recycled and reused in the cell

But when oxidative stress is high (excess reactive oxygen species), it can be used up more quickly.[ref]

Studies show that Vitamin C increases nitric oxide through increasing BH4 bioavailability.[ref]

Curcumin for NOS3?

Similarly, curcumin supplementation has been shown to increase NO by reducing oxidative stress.[ref]

A clinical trial of 2,000 mg/day of curcumin had beneficial effects on increasing nitric oxide in relation to endothelial function tests for cardiovascular disease.[ref]

Diet & Supplements for POTS Syndrome:

The recommendations & studies seem to vary a lot on specific dietary interventions

For example, some caffeine constricts the blood vessels & can be helpful in certain situations, but caffeine worsens POTS for others

Overall, a healthy diet with fresh vegetables and fruits, fish, &/or grass-fed meat should help meet your needs for vitamins

Low iron or low vitamin D levels are also linked to an increased risk for POTS in teens.[ref][ref]

It is easy to check both your iron & vitamin D levels with a quick blood test

You can order tests online (e.g., UltaLab tests) or through your doctor

Caution with exercise:

People with POTS are often ‘deconditioned’ due to fatigue & not being able to exercise

Researchers recommend mild to moderate exercise for short periods several times a week to reverse the deconditioning.[ref]

Talk with your doctor to figure out a plan that will work best for you

POTS & Heart Rate Apps:

Several different heart rate apps are available for both Android & iPhone

Some apps, such as Cardiogram, integrate with Apple Watch to track heart rate

The Instant Heart Rate app for the iPhone is easy to use & has good ratings

Vagus Nerve Stimulation:

A 2023 randomized clinical trial found that ‘transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation’ via a device attached to the ear was effective in treating POTS symptoms. [ref]

In 2025, a clinical trial in long covid patients with POTS confirmed these results & found that vagus nerve stimulation was an effective treatment for POTS & that the results persisted for a year following treatment. [ref]

Talk with your doctor about:

An angiotensin II receptor blocker, Losartan, may also be something to talk with your doctor about

Several studies show that it could be effective for some individuals with POTS if they have autoimmune activation of the angiotensin II receptor.[ref][ref][ref]

Natural Supplements for POTS:

Get enough B12:

One study noted that teens with POTS were about three times more likely to have low vitamin B12 levels.[ref]

Good food sources of B12 include liver, fish, meat, poultry, eggs, & dairy products

If you are planning to supplement with methylB12, be sure to check your COMT gene first

People with slow COMT may want to choose a different type of B12

Frequently asked questions:

Is POTS genetic?

POTS appears to have both genetic & environmental components, with several genes involved in immune function, autonomic regulation, & connective tissue linked to increased risk.

Which genes are associated with POTS?

Research has implicated HLA genes, the norepinephrine transporter gene SLC6A2, GNB3, NOS3, & genes related to connective tissue & mast cell activation in people with POTS

Can Covid-19 or other infections trigger POTS?

Viral infections, including Covid-19, are commonly reported triggers for new-onset POTS, likely through effects on the immune system, autonomic nerves, & blood vessel regulation

Are vaccines linked to POTS?

There are case reports of POTS following vaccination, but these events are rare, & large studies have not shown a clear overall increase in risk compared to background rates.

What conditions commonly overlap with POTS?

POTS often overlaps with hypermobile Ehlers–Danlos syndrome, mast cell activation, autoimmune thyroid diseases, & gastrointestinal dysmotility or irritable bowel-type symptoms

How is POTS treated or managed?

Management usually combines non-pharmaceutical strategies such as increased fluids & salt, compression garments, & exercise, along with medications tailored to the patient’s POTS subtype

Subscribe

Share

Donate to my treatment fund