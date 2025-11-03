💙TheVaxInjuredLounge💙w/ Lyndsey, RN💙

💙TheVaxInjuredLounge💙w/ Lyndsey, RN💙

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Name The Nose Always's avatar
Name The Nose Always
3d

Great to "hear" from you, Lyndsey! Have you heard of Allicin-C? I mentioned it to my vax injured sister (United Airlines' mandate that required 2 pfizers) and she is feeling so much better. She was dealing with the usual fatigue, pain etc and she thought it was b/c of menopause. I showed her the medical study on Allicin C and the real reason she's suffering. She finally gets it. Btw, the link is on the rense.com website. Keep fighting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lyndsey, RN 🐭
KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
3d

LIKE and RESTACK, everyone! And post it on X, etc. The more you like amd repost, the more eyeballs that will see it.

Hang in there, Lynds!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lyndsey Nicole House, RN
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture