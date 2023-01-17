It’s going up, On a Tuesday
Today has been a first and exciting day. Instead of bar hopping and going to my favorite places to have a drink with friends, I went pharmacy hopping. 😂😂
LOL. I had multiple prescriptions at different locations to go and pick up. So the highlight of my day was getting out of the house... yayyyy... and picking up my meds. Oh my has my life changed.
Cheers to healing!❤️💙
Care to share what these meds/supplements are? Inquiring minds would like to know…
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💖
On a previous post (only paid subs can comment), your gofundme widget isn't loading correctly, so it just looks like broken html code.
You might want to delete the code and just put the link to your gofundme page.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/labs-meds-treatments-for-my-vax-injury