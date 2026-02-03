Health Canada Seals Vaccine Injury Records For 15 Years - via Western Standard News Services
Health Canada has locked away internal reports on vaccine and drug injuries for up to 15 years, citing the sheer scale of the records involved, according to documents tabled in Parliament
The disclosure emerged in an Inquiry of Ministry response detailing unusually long delays under the Access To Information Act
Health Canada confirmed its longest current extension is 15 years, covering a request for vaccine and adverse drug reaction reports dating back to 1998
Officials said the request originally involved several million pages of records
It has since been narrowed in scope and is now being processed, but the extended delay remains one of the longest on record within the federal government
The Public Health Agency of Canada also acknowledged lengthy delays tied to pandemic-era records, with one request extended by more than five years
The agency blamed the backlog on the volume of material moving through senior offices during COVID-19, the need for extensive consultations, parliamentary motions, and what it described as the requester’s refusal to narrow the scope of the request
CONFIRMED BY CANADIAN VACCINE INJURED CARRIE SAKAMOTO
“They Are Hiding What They Have Done To Me” - Carrie Sakamoto, Canadian Vaccine Injured
Carrie Sakamoto Confirms here on her X Page
