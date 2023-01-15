Yesterday I had my initial visit with Dr Pierre Kory the Frontline Covid Critical Care Alliance chief and specialist for my vaccine injury! I love him to death and he is another Godsend to my life and treatment protocols.

I was graciously chosen to be the Pilot RN for the national coalition of frontline workers vaccine injury program and they chose me to be one of the first ones to go through the program to make sure everything runs smoothly!

Very grateful for the NCFW and my treatment team. Here’s to more healing as I’m about 40 % functional on a good day which are few and far between , but I’ll take it for now.💙💙💙