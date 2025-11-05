~ A Look At What Is Happening Inside My Body With My VaxInjury ~

video by:

We have reverse transcriptase, even traces of that on the SARS-CoV-2

And we have these line elements in our own bodies that work like reverse transcriptase

And we have the possibility of that membrane fusion to enter the nuclear compartment

And there were signals that this happens

How long does this DNA or RNA last inside of people?

How long have we found it?

Because there are patients that are detecting spike out 1,600 days

There's others that have heard 1,700 days, 1,800 days

This is a phenomenally long time for a protein to stick around after it's been transfected and expressed in cells

Just to explain how HIV makes problems when you get into contact (with it) or reactivate your immune system

You have antivirals in your cells that are constantly trying to clear it from this foreign RNA

When it gets transcribed into DNA, and that's kind of against the central dogma of genetics that it goes from DNA to RNA to protein, and now we see these retroviruses are going backwards and can integrate into the DNA of the cell & nucleus

So from there they produce RNA and then protein and they form new virions that are budding from the cell surface

What we see on the other side, we see T cells and when they get infected via the CD4 receptor and the chemokine receptor 5, it can go the way that degradation of unintegrated HIV-DNA happens and nothing happens to the core

But it can also happen when it integrates and then this cell goes into resting state, then it's dormant

These T cells have memorized the cell surface & get reactivated

We saw in these vaccine experiments that the T cells are activated as well

So that would be the mechanism when a reactivation happens

The copying starts again & these cells multiply

